Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,824 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.23% of Rithm Capital worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rithm Capital by 119.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,608,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,529 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,476,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,916,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 159,506 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Rithm Capital by 1,349.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 35,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $898,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE RITM opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

