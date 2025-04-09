Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 125,000 Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,822,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.04% of Galiano Gold worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the third quarter valued at $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.
Galiano Gold Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of GAU opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.87 million, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.05. Galiano Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Galiano Gold Company Profile
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.
