Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.40 and last traded at $43.69, with a volume of 12504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 1,349.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,023,000 after buying an additional 65,806 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.