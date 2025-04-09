Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGVGet Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $20.17. 45,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 127,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

