Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 3,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 18,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The firm has a market cap of $69.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom Financial had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

Freedom Financial Company Profile

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

