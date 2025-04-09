Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,138 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Frontdoor by 43.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

