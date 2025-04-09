FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 835570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 122.49%.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

