FY2025 EPS Estimates for OS Therapies Reduced by Analyst

OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for OS Therapies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for OS Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for OS Therapies’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get OS Therapies alerts:

OSTX has been the topic of several other reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of OS Therapies in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of OS Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of OS Therapies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OS Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSTX opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. OS Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OS Therapies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OS Therapies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at OS Therapies

In other OS Therapies news, major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,431,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,904,639.24. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

OS Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OS Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OS Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.