FY2026 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Silver Cut by B. Riley

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – B. Riley cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued on Monday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.75.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$777.82 million, a PE ratio of -26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.84. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$3.34 and a 1 year high of C$7.87.

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Silver

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Angela Dorothy Johnson purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,564.64. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

