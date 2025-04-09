Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading Up 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.05 and last traded at C$13.22. Approximately 2,213,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,159,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.34.
Galaxy Digital Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.55. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.17.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.
