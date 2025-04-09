Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Up 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 776,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 945,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GTX

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72.

In other news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 520,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $4,893,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,795,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,177,386.44. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,457,412 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,062. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.