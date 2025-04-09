GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.65 and last traded at $62.89, with a volume of 3129305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

