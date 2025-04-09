GE Vernova Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:GEV)

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GEV opened at $286.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.59. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $128.25 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.48 and a 200 day moving average of $326.28.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GE Vernova stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.