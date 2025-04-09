Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 779609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Pareto Securities raised Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $537.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $86,914.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,829 shares in the company, valued at $374,532.84. This represents a 18.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $125,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,251 shares in the company, valued at $631,703.96. The trade was a 16.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,812 shares of company stock worth $402,216 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,119.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

