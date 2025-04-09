Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 145.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Generac worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,913,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Generac by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,612 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Generac by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,684,000 after buying an additional 469,575 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Generac by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after buying an additional 384,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $46,785,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.20.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.