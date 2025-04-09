General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.80 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 5586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

In other General American Investors news, Chairman Spencer Davidson sold 11,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $278,071.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $556,192. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,941.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,893.25. The trade was a 11.27 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,885 shares of company stock valued at $121,691. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,464,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after acquiring an additional 437,632 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in General American Investors by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 5,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

