Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 101,963 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 101,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.90% of Universal Display worth $131,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Universal Display by 73.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Universal Display by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Universal Display by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,847,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Universal Display stock opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.34.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

