Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,539,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Pembina Pipeline worth $133,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.76%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

