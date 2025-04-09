Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,738 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.04% of Armstrong World Industries worth $125,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,648,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 519,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,405,000 after buying an additional 27,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $71,822,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $126.34 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.68 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.