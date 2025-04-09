Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,091,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,213 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of GitLab worth $117,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter valued at $678,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,032,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,740,000 after purchasing an additional 111,997 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 189.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 40,171 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in GitLab in the third quarter worth about $6,865,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in GitLab by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $2,075,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,086.44. This represents a 21.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $5,291,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,886 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,229. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

