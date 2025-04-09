Geode Capital Management LLC Has $120.90 Million Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Shift4 Payments worth $120,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $812,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

FOUR stock opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.25 and a 200-day moving average of $99.76. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOUR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FOUR

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.