Geode Capital Management LLC Has $131.47 Million Stock Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,598,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.47% of Nextracker worth $131,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Nextracker by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

NXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nextracker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,392.30. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $455,480.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,822.70. This represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,520. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

