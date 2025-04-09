Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 46,960 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,960 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Ryan Specialty worth $115,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $94,484,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $78,358,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,833,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,619,000 after buying an additional 981,505 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6,911.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 785,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 774,718 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,880,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,933,000 after purchasing an additional 529,631 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN stock opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.48 and a one year high of $77.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 96.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 29,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $1,917,057.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,309.54. This represents a 39.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,360 shares of company stock worth $16,006,428 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

