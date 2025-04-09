Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.66% of SL Green Realty worth $119,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 69.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE SLG opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.89. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $82.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 598.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.61.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 3,862.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $229,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,047.60. This represents a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

