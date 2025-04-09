Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.35% of Cabot worth $116,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 42,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,572 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth $3,201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cabot by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 77,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 31,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average is $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $73.63 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

