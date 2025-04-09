Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 8,932 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,181,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $119,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 2.3 %

PECO stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.