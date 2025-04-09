Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,303,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.44% of United Bankshares worth $124,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Bankshares news, Director Sara Dumond bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,940.54. This trade represents a 105.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %

UBSI opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.91. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

