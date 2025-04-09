GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,214 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 4,273.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $2,075,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,086.44. This represents a 21.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 152,884 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $8,001,948.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 493,554 shares in the company, valued at $25,832,616.36. The trade was a 23.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,886 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,229. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $74.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -126.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

