Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 205,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 118,537 shares.The stock last traded at $23.25 and had previously closed at $24.60.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $553.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 106.59% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

