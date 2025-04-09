Gladstone Land Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 2.7 %

LANDO stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. 20,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,776. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

