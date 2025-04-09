Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 465947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNL shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GNL

Global Net Lease Trading Down 4.1 %

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,629,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,951,130.35. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.