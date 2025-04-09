Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 822806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
