GlobalData (LON:DATA) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.64), with a volume of 1018269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.73).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of GlobalData from GBX 295 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 187.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GlobalData had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlobalData Plc will post 9.6687774 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.48%.

In related news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,000,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £3,900,000 ($4,983,388.70). 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

