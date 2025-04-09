goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given a C$199.00 Price Target at TD Securities

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$199.00 price objective by investment analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded goeasy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$220.60.

Shares of GSY stock traded up C$10.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$151.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 82.04. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$134.01 and a 52-week high of C$206.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$159.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$169.45.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

