Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.62. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 676,861 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 683.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 830.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

