Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Major Shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma Acquires 146,460 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 146,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $577,052.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,566,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,076.98. This trade represents a 10.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 123,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,530.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 5,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTE opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,557,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,390,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,488 shares in the last quarter. LM Asset IM Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,928,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 959.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 251,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

