Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 958,053 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 103.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,571,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,753 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,063,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 265,767 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 149,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 805,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 68,654 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

ASX stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

