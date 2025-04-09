Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 117.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 44,954 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CL opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

