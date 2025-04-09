Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.17.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $870.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $963.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $879.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

