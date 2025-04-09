Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Centerra Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CGAU opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. Research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Desjardins downgraded Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark downgraded Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGAU

Centerra Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.