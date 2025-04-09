Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 13,743 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

