Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 2,141 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Ryerson by 31.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43,780 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $663.14 million, a P/E ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.35. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -288.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ryerson from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $247,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,122.12. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James J. Claussen sold 6,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $152,230.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,956.90. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

