Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $220,000 in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 4.9 %

EGP stock opened at $144.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $143.42 and a one year high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.06.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.43%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

