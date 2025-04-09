Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $281,000 in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,135,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 466,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 108,907 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,820,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after buying an additional 237,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 111,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 78,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $112.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

