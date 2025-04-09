Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $333,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $425,884.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,561.28. The trade was a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,946,479.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,403.80. This represents a 14.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234 over the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $40.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

