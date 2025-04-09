Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $758,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $160.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $110.09 and a 1-year high of $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $568,957.74. The trade was a 43.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

