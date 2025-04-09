Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $896,000 in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,594,000 after purchasing an additional 626,172 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sonos by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 923,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 504,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $4,322,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 243,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 7,557.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 154,011 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sonos

In other Sonos news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 147,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,349,429.69. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,055,582 shares in the company, valued at $110,549,686.94. This trade represents a 1.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonos Price Performance

Sonos stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $18.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $970.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Further Reading

