Greenland Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Stock Performance
NYSE:CVS opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.18.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Leerink Partners upgraded CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.39.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health
Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health
In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.