Greenland Capital Management LP Purchases 896 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Greenland Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $246,749.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,003.62. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,989.42. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $224.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.37 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

