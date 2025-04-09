Greenland Capital Management LP Sells 14,261 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Greenland Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,261 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at $497,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 284,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 229,293 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE APLE opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

